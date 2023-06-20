LIVE Updates | International Yoga Day 2023: Significance, Theme And All About The Worldwide Celebrations

International Yoga Day: Every year on June 21, people worldwide celebrate International Yoga Day. It's a day dedicated to educating people about yoga's many advantages and highlighting its all-encompassing approach to health and wellbeing.

Exercises known as "asanas," breathing exercises, and meditation are all a part of yoga practises. Yoga aims to improve overall wellbeing and harmony between the mind, body, and spirit.

After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request, the United Nations General Assembly declared December 14, 2014, as the International Day of Yoga. Since that time, June 21 has become a global holiday for yoga enthusiasts.

The United Nations, which officially declared International Yoga Day in 2014, determines the theme every year. The theme emphasises a different facet of yoga that demonstrates its applicability and influence on society.

The theme for International Yoga Day 2023 this year is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which perfectly captures our shared desire for "One Earth, One Family, and One Future." workshops, lectures, shows and public demonstrations associated with yoga.