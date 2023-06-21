Live Updates | PM Modi Holds Talks On Goepolitical Issues With Think Tank Experts In US

NEW DELHI/NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Tuesday landed at New York's JFK Airport for a state visit to the US. International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations on Wednesday will be the highlight of his brief stay in the city. UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, hundreds of diplomats from around the world and UN officials will join him at the yoga event. He will then head to Washington for a private meeting with President Joe Biden. The next day, he will start his state visit at the White House with a 21-gun salute. He will address a joint session of Congress and attend a State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden.

While in the city, he also met thought leaders and business magnates. They include Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and the founder of Tesla; Nobel Prize winners Peter Agre and Paul Romer; astrophysicist Neal deGrasse Tyson; author and theorist Nicholas Nassim Taleb; investor Ray Dialo, and Chandrika Tandon, a patron of the arts and education and the sister of former Pepsi Chair Indra Nooyi. He will also meet Grammy award winner Falguni Shah, the singer better known as Falu Shah.