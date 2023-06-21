Live Updates | PM Modi Holds Talks On Goepolitical Issues With Think Tank Experts In US
Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Tuesday landed at New York's JFK Airport for a state visit to the US. International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations on Wednesday will be the highlight of his brief stay in the city.
Trending Photos
NEW DELHI/NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Tuesday landed at New York's JFK Airport for a state visit to the US. International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations on Wednesday will be the highlight of his brief stay in the city. UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, hundreds of diplomats from around the world and UN officials will join him at the yoga event. He will then head to Washington for a private meeting with President Joe Biden. The next day, he will start his state visit at the White House with a 21-gun salute. He will address a joint session of Congress and attend a State Dinner hosted by President Joe Biden.
While in the city, he also met thought leaders and business magnates. They include Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and the founder of Tesla; Nobel Prize winners Peter Agre and Paul Romer; astrophysicist Neal deGrasse Tyson; author and theorist Nicholas Nassim Taleb; investor Ray Dialo, and Chandrika Tandon, a patron of the arts and education and the sister of former Pepsi Chair Indra Nooyi. He will also meet Grammy award winner Falguni Shah, the singer better known as Falu Shah.
Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates on PM Modi's US Visit.
PM Modi In US Live: PM Meets Think Tank Experts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with various think tank experts over host of developmental and geopolitical issues.
PM Modi US Visit Live: Video Of FIA's Welcome Flier
PM Modi In US Live: FIA Flies Banner In New York Sky
A 250 feet long banner was flown over the Hudson River by FIA (Federation of Indian Associations) to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic trip to the United States.
PM Modi US Visit Live: PM Meets Ray Dalio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Ray Dalio, an investor, author, and co-founder of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates in New York, on Tuesday.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform and the popularity to transform," Dalio said after the meet.
#WATCH | American investor Ray Dalio after meeting PM Modi in New York, says "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform and the popularity… pic.twitter.com/SakIBGDr2H
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
PM Modi US Visit Live: PM Meets Economist Paul Romer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met eminent economist and Nobel laureate Professor Paul Romer in New York during his 3-day visit to the US.
A stimulating exchange of views between PM @narendramodi & eminent economist and Nobel laureate Prof Paul Romer.
Discussions touched upon India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker. Talks also covered various initiatives being… pic.twitter.com/Zd0KSK0skL
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2023
PM Modi US Visit Live: PM Holds Discussion With Elon Musk
PM Modi US Visit Live: Robert Thurman Meets PM
Prime Minister also held bilateral discussions with Author and Academic Professor Robert Thurman, in New York. Prof. Thurman, renowned for being the first endowed chair in Buddhist Studies in the West, also holds the esteemed positions of co-founder and president of Tibet House in New York.
PM Modi In US Live: Taleb Hails India's Covid Responce
Taleb after meeting Modi said, "I commended India for its response to Covid and how India has very efficiently dealt with it. Discussed risk taking and anti-fragility with the prime minister."
PM Moti In New York Live: PM Modi Meets Nasssim Taleb
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Essayist and Statistician professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb on Tuesday in New York and held bilateral talks. Taleb, a distinguished professor of Risk Engineering at New York University's School of Engineering, presented his own book titled "Skin in the Game" as a gift to PM Modi.
PM Modi In US Live: Over Two Dozen Thought Leaders Meet PM
PM Modi on Wednesday met over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts. Besides Musk, they include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio. Prime Minister Modi met one-on-one with some of them while others met him in groups.
PM Modi In New York Live: 'I'm A Fan Of PM', Says Musk
Speaking on PM Modi's leadership role in making technology inclusive so that digital infrastructure can be created, he said, "I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, obviously, but at the same time, make sure it accrues to India's advantage, which is obviously that's the job I'm saying. I am a fan of Modi," news agency ANi quoted Musk as saying.
PM Modi In New York Live: Elon Musk Meets PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk who asserted that India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future.
PM Modi In US Live: Full Schedule, Events And Agenda For June 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day events at the UN headquarters
PM Modi will meet eminent leaders and personalities on June 21.
He will fly to Washington on the same day and have a private meeting with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden.