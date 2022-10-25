Solar Eclipse 2022 LIVE updates: Year's LAST surya grahan in few hours; when, where and how to watch in India

The year 2022's last surya grahan - a partial solar eclipse- will be visible today, October 25. This time, countries worldwide will witness this and this is happening just after the festival of Diwali. The eclipse will begin before sunset in the late afternoon and will be visible from most areas in India. It will not be visible from some northeastern and eastern regions of the nation, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as the north-eastern cities of Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, and Tamelong, among others. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, obstructing the sun`s light from reaching the earth. As a result, the moon casts a shadow on the earth, resulting in a solar eclipse.

