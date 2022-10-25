NewsLifestyle
SOLAR ECLIPSE 2022

Solar Eclipse 2022 LIVE updates: Year's LAST surya grahan in few hours; when, where and how to watch in India

When the moon passes between the sun and the earth, obstructing the sun's light from reaching the earth, a solar eclipse takes place. The moon casts a shadow on the earth, resulting in an eclipse. Today's eclipse is the last solar eclipse of 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
  • The eclipse will begin before sunset in the late afternoon and will be visible from most areas in India
  • It will not be visible from some northeastern and eastern regions of the nation
  • Today's eclipse is a partial solar eclipse


The year 2022's last surya grahan - a partial solar eclipse-  will be visible today, October 25. This time, countries worldwide will witness this and this is happening just after the festival of Diwali. The eclipse will begin before sunset in the late afternoon and will be visible from most areas in India. It will not be visible from some northeastern and eastern regions of the nation, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as the north-eastern cities of Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, and Tamelong, among others. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, obstructing the sun`s light from reaching the earth. As a result, the moon casts a shadow on the earth, resulting in a solar eclipse.

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates on Solar eclipse 2022.

Also read: Solar eclipse 2022 LIVE updates: Year's last surya grahan TODAY; when and where to watch, city-wise timing, impact on zodiacs

25 October 2022
13:34 PM

Solar Eclipse 2022: Telangana temples closed due to solar eclipse

Many important temples in Telangana remain closed on Tuesday due to the solar eclipse, a senior official of the Endowments Department said. Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Dharmapuri and Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar are among those remain closed, official sources said.
Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was closed in the morning due to the eclipse and will open tomorrow (Wednesday) morning after performing Samprokshana and other rituals, a temple official said.

(PTI inputs)

13:33 PM

Solar Eclipse 2022: Doors of Kedarnath, Badrinath temples to remain closed today

The doors of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the partial solar eclipse. After the eclipse, puja will be performed in the evening, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee said. Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay told ANI that the doors of the temple will be opened after the eclipse period.

13:25 PM

Partial Solar Eclipse 2022 will be visible from Jammu and Kashmir

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in Jammu and Kashmir today as the weather will remain dry and the sky will be clear, said the Meteorological (MeT) office in Srinagar. "Partial solar eclipse will start at 4.17 p.m. in Jammu and at 4.14 p.m. in Srinagar today. The eclipse will end after sunset. Weather would otherwise be dry in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department was quoted by IANS.

13:18 PM

Solar eclipse 2022: City-wise timings

Watch the partial eclipse at this time from THESE Indian cities: 

New Delhi: 04:28 pm to 05:42 pm

Mumbai: 04:49 pm to 06:09 pm

Chennai: 05:13 pm to 05:45 pm

Kolkata: 04:51 pm to 05:04 pm

Hyderabad: 04:58 pm to 05:48 pm

Bengaluru: 05:12 pm to 05:56 pm

Bhopal: 04:42 pm to 05:47 pm

Chandigarh: 04:23 pm to 05:41 pm

Pune: 04:51 pm to 06:06 pm

13:18 PM

Solar eclipse 2022: Tips for children and parents

If you aren't going to be present to monitor your children, keep them away from eclipse-viewing places.

13:16 PM

Surya Graha 2022: Do NOT take pictures with camera, OTHERWISE...

It is not safe and advisable to wear conventional sunglasses instead of solar viewing or eclipse glasses. Avoid taking pictures of the eclipse with your camera. There is always a danger that the Sun's powerful rays will hurt your eyes if you are not wearing suitable glasses

13:15 PM

Solar eclipse 2022: NASA's reccomendation

The most secure and recommended approach to seeing the solar eclipse is with the help of appropriate filters like solar viewing or eclipse glasses, telescopes and others. NASA recommends wearing eye protection before even glancing up at the sky during a solar eclipse.

13:14 PM

Solar eclipse 2022: Don't view with naked eye

Even for a short time, viewing the eclipsed sun with the naked eye is not recommended. Even if the moon hides the majority of the sun, it will still cause lifelong eye damage and blindness

