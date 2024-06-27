The monsoon season has arrived in many parts of the country. While some regions in North India like Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, and Punjab will be experiencing the monsoon from today onwards, As asoon as monsoon arrives our craving for street food starts rising, but eating junk and street food might cause you health issues .

Before the monsoon arrives and you soak in the mild drizzles and mightier showers, keep these culinary pointers in mind to stay safe and healthy during these coming months.

Certain food items should be avoided during the monsoon season due to the increased risk of contamination and foodborne illnesses. The elevated humidity levels and moisture during this time create favourable conditions for the growth of bacteria, fungi, and other pathogens.

Here are some food items you should avoide in monsoon:

Cut fruits

Fruits that are sliced open by street hawkers or in markets may not be properly washed or stored, making them contaminated. Rather, choose whole fruit so that you can wash and eat at your convenience, while decreasing the risk of eating contagious food.

Street food

Eating out during monsoon season is itself a risky choise, choosing to indulge in food items sold by street venders can be unreliable during the monsoon season as it’s often prepared in unhygienic conditions. The usual craving to grab a plate of chaat, and pani-puris should be curbed to eliminate risk of foodborne illnesses. We all have that habit of eating outside while its raining, but this can cause various health deseases which will lead to illness during monsoon.

Dairy products

Dairy products or lacticinia such as curd, milk and paneer can spoil quickly in the humid monsoon weather. Choose freshly-prepared dairy products from trustworthy sources and avoid eating food that's ben out since a long duration.

Fried food

The tea-stalls outside office locales that sell super-oily items like samosa's and bhajiyas should be avoid without a doubt. Rather choose for snacks which are steamed or grilled such as sandwiches or momos.

Seafood

As certain parts of India begin to receive their first monsoon showers, its becomes extremely important that people consciously choose what to eat. People should avoid eating. This season is known for increased waterborne diseases, and seafood can easily get contaminated during this time. Verman encouraged people to avoid consuming fish, prawns, and other seafood to prevent food poisoning.

Hence it gets very important for our health to avoide our cravings of street food durin the monsoon season to stay healthy.