'Never Stopped Eating My Fav Foods': Woman Who Shed 30 Kg Shares 3 Weight Loss Tips

Kols, a fitness influencer and "realistic fitness coach," believes that sustainable weight loss tips can assist in reaching the fat-loss goals you set for your New Year's resolution. The Instagram user, who lost approximately 70 lbs (31.75 kg), recently posted three helpful tips on Instagram to aid in weight loss.

Stop allowing the scale to determine your progress

Looking back on her weight loss journey, Kols mentioned that there were numerous instances when the scale showed an increase. However, she didn't let it determine her progress, as losing 32 kgs wouldn't have been achievable otherwise. She explained that the scale may fluctuate for various reasons, such as water retention or body imbalances, but it's important not to let it discourage you.

Reassess your focus

Per the fitness influencer, who lost almost 32 kg, if you have set any weight loss goals for yourself in your New Year's resolution, it is time to reevaluate them as they might not be realistic with your lifestyle. She explained with an example, “If you're somebody who is used to sitting on the couch all the time - you hardly even get 3,000 steps a day - but your New Year's resolution is to get 10,000 steps a day and go to the gym six times a week, that's probably not realistic to your lifestyle.” She added that such goals set you up for failure.

Instead, one should analyse their lifestyle and set realistic expectations. “I work from home and don't get to move a lot throughout the day, so a realistic goal for me is about 6,000 steps a day. 10,000 steps is unrealistic for me…I simply cannot do that and would get burnt out quickly. And I would just give up,” she added. "It's better for you to do that at the beginning of the year, which is early on in the year, rather than keep pushing yourself to where in two weeks you will just give up

Don't give up on any of your favourite food

Kols suggested that if your New Year's resolution was to give up any specific food, it's best if you don't do that. She explained that if you completely cut something from your diet, it is going to make you miss it even more. Depriving yourself of something specific is demonising that food. Eating that food item you love during your weight loss journey is perfectly okay as long as you are on a calorie deficit diet.

“You can eat sugar, you can eat carbs, you can eat whatever you want and still be successful in your weight loss journey. We don't need to cut foods from our diet to lose weight. So if you're doing that because you want results faster or think it is a solution for weight loss, it is not,” she said. The influencer added that when we deprive ourselves, we are not creating a healthy relationship with food.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability. )