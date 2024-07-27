Paris 2024 Olympics: Hockey Has A Deep History In Cinema, When Was The First Film Made On The National Game?

In the passion and passion of cricket, we all forget that our national sport is hockey, which can add glory and respect to the country in this year's Paris Olympics 2024. However, Indian cinema has been the medium that has made our nation aware. . watching hockey movies from time to time while playing sports. This article is about movies based on ice hockey (Movies Based on Hockey), where we discuss the history of ice hockey in Bollywood. We also tell you how many movies have been made of this game so far and what was the first movie.





Former Indian hockey team captain Sandeep Singh was made into a film in 2018 called Soorma. Punjabi film actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh played the role of Sandeep in this film. Soorma shows how Sandeep returned to the hockey field and brought glory to the country despite facing many highs in real life.Sandeep is said to be called the Flicker Singh of hockey. Directed by director Shaad Ali, Soorma did wonders at the box office and won the hearts of the audience with a brilliant story.In addition to the Indian film, Southern Cinema has not been behind in making hockey films. 2021 saw the release of Sundeep Kishan starrer A1 Express which beautifully portrays the player's passion for hockey.How can Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India be left out of this list? In 2007, this film by director Shimit Amin created a new example of sports drama in the world of cinema. Chak De India is probably considered to be the first film made about the national sport of hockey.Its story is inspired by the historic victory of the Indian women's ice hockey team in the championship of 2002. This Shah Rukh film is said to have won the popular film title at the 55th National Film Awards.The movie Harjeeta hit the big screen in 2018 under the direction of Vijay Kumar Arora. This movie tells the story of a kid who grew up in poverty and wants to bring glory to his country by playing hockey.The story of the film is very interesting and it also won the title of Best Punjabi film at the National Film Awards. Actress Amy Virk played the lead role in Harjeeta.Many hockey players came to the country from Punjab. The Punjabi film Khido Khundi tells such a story.Starring actors Manav Bij and Ranjit Maan, the film is about hockey players from the Punjab region and how they fulfill their dream of playing hockey in the country.