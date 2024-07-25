It is not appropriate to blame frequent cold and cough attacks on the changing weather every time, but your weak immunity can also be a big reason for it. Due to low immunity, the body easily becomes a victim of small diseases, and sometimes they can take a serious form due to lack of proper care and treatment. It is important to strengthen immunity to avoid seasonal diseases. Where certain types of yoga can help you.





Practicing Bhujangasana yoga, in addition to reducing belly fat and excess chin fat, this asana strengthens your digestive system and stimulates your circulatory system. The risk of many diseases is reduced due to proper blood and oxygen circulation in the body parts. Apart from this, this asana also increases the flexibility of the body.Matsyasana is a reclining asana with many benefits. It keeps the digestion healthy. If you have thyroid problems, doing this asana is also beneficial in that. Most importantly, practicing this asana strengthens immunity. Breathing problems will improve. This asana also removes sleep related problems.Uttanasana is also an asana that is loaded with many benefits. With continuous practice of this asana, belly fat will start reducing quickly. It also strengthens immunity. This asana also increases the shine of hair and face. This asana ensures proper blood circulation in the liver and kidneys. The body remains energetic. The mind remains calm, which leads to good sleep and relieves stress.Anuloma Pranayama is one of the many Pranayama or breathing exercises used in Hatha Yoga practice. Roughly translated, Anu means together and Loma means hair, which means "with grain" or "natural". It is the opposite of Viloma Prāṇāyāma, which means against the grainPracticing these yoga asanas on a regular basis will help you improve your breathing and health and will help you stay healthy.