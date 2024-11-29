Study Reveals Pistachios As A Superfood For Better Eye Health

Ever worry about your vision getting blurry as you age? A new study from Tufts University has some promising news for your eyes. Researchers found that simply incorporating 2 handfuls of pistachios into your daily diet could significantly improve your eye health!

Researchers from Tufts University's Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy led the study, which demonstrated eating pistachios, which contain detectable levels of the plant-based pigment lutein, can help in boosting macular pigment optical density (MPOD). One of the main causes of blindness in older persons, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is prevented by this crucial part of the eye, which filters harmful blue (visible) light.

The study involved middle-aged and older adults who munched on two daily handfuls of pistachios (roughly 2 ounces) for twelve weeks. After just six weeks, participants saw a significant boost in their macular pigment optical density (MPOD). MPOD is a fancy way of saying the density of pigment in the macula, the central part of your retina responsible for sharp central vision and color perception. A higher MPOD translates to better protection against AMD.

Pistachios are the only nut that contains detectable levels of lutein, an antioxidant and blue light filter that may help shield eyes from light damage and promote long-term vision health, is pistachios. In the study, lutein intakes nearly doubled and blood lutein levels were significantly elevated.

“Our study shows that pistachios aren’t just a tasty snack—they may also be great for your eyes,” said Dr. Tammy Scott, a research and clinical neuropsychologist and lead author of the study. “By eating a small amount every day, you may help protect your vision, especially as you get older.”

“Lutein is an antioxidant that acts like sunglasses for your eyes,” explains Dr. Scott. She adds that lutein is selectively taken up into the retina and helps filter out harmful blue light from computer screens and sunlight and may help reduce damage to the delicate parts of the eye.

Average lutein intakes are very low in the United States. However, consuming pistachios might help alter that. Pistachios contributed roughly 1.6 mg of lutein to the study, which is sufficient to double the average adult's daily lutein intake.

“By simply incorporating a handful of pistachios into your diet, you can improve your intake of lutein, which is crucial for protecting your eyes,” notes Dr. Scott. She adds that pistachios provide a source of healthy fat, potentially making the lutein from pistachios better taken up into the body.

Pistachios aren’t just good for the eyes—they also have other antioxidants and plant-based compounds that could support overall healthful aging including brain health. “As in the retina, lutein selectively accumulates into the brain, where it may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation,” notes Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, a co-investigator on the study.

“Adding pistachios to your diet is an easy and simple change to make for your health,” notes Dr. Scott. “It’s never too early to start to think about what you can do to support healthy aging,” Dr. Scott adds.