Travel Hacks: Indian Travellers Planning To Spend More and Seek New Adventures

While spending more, Indians are also looking for value for money by mastering the art of using travel hacks to make their journeys more affordable and rewarding. These findings were revealed in the American Express Travel® 2024 Global Travel Trends Report based on survey data from across India, the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

There is an evident travel boom amongst Indians with 65% planning more domestic trips and 48% planning more international trips this year. In terms of using travel hacks, the survey indicates that as many as 43% of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 (vs global average of 30%) are using credit card points to offset flight and hotel expenses, while 42% (vs global average of 26%) are opting to book from companies offering complimentary hotel benefits such as room upgrades and credits. Furthermore, 35% of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 are planning to stay in a mix of luxury and more affordable hotels and 31% are planning to travel during off-peak seasons or stay with friends or family during their travel.

"Indian travelers are embracing the spirit of adventure and exploration in 2024, driven by a desire for new experiences and cultural immersion. From using travel hacks to embarking on solo journeys, Indians are redefining the travel landscape with their changing preferences and behaviours. At American Express, we understand the evolving needs of consumers and strive to empower our Card Members with rewarding offers and benefits, enhancing their travel experiences wherever they venture,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp., India.

With food and accommodation as the top aspects of travel, beach vacations, adventure trips, and metropolitan travel top the charts for Indians.

For 71% of Indians, food is the top travel aspect they aren’t willing to compromise on (vs global average of 52%) while a close 67% of Indians aren’t willing to compromise on accommodation.

67% of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 would like to plan a beach vacation in 2024.

58% of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 would like to indulge in outdoor adventure trips including camping, surfing, skiing, and mountain climbing.

55% of Indians planning on taking a trip in 2024 would like to take a metropolitan trip and explore a new city.

Embracing solo adventures: The allure of exploring new cities, unwinding on relaxing beach getaways, and discovering domestic destinations, solo resonates strongly with Indian adults.

34% of Indians are planning on traveling solo more often this year vs a global average of 18%.

84% of Indians planning on traveling solo in 2024, plan on taking a solo trip centered around self-love and treating themselves.

Reconnecting with themselves (46%), getting a break from chaotic daily life (39%), and being independent (34%) are the top reasons Indians would consider going on solo trips.

Spontaneity beckons: With the rise of the structured nature of modern life, Indians are increasingly craving flexibility in their travel arrangements, carving out space for impromptu travel.

58% of Indians are interested in taking last-minute trips in 2024 with 40% generally booking only a week or less in advance in the past.

Exploring cities other than where traveling (46%), dining (45%), and nightlife and excursions (43% each) are parts of the trip Indians prefer to be spontaneous.

The freedom to explore without pressure (50%), flexibility to visit multiple destinations (49%), and the opportunity to immerse themselves in new cultures (48%) are cited as top motivations for spontaneous travel.

Thriving on sporting excitement: For sports enthusiasts, travel is not just about sightseeing but also about experiencing adrenaline-pumping events firsthand.

29% of Indians, surpassing the global average of 14%, plan to travel more often for sporting events in 2024.

Football/soccer (47%) Formula 1 (30%), and the 2024 Paris Olympics (24%) top the list of sports events for Indians planning to travel for sporting events in 2024.

Paris (43%), London (42%), and New York City (37%) are top destinations among Indians planning on traveling for a sporting event this summer.

This poll was conducted between January 31 – February 8, 2024, among a sample of 2005 US Adults, 1007 Australia Adults, 1002 Canada and UK Adults,1002 Japan Adults, 1006 Mexico Adults, and 1005 India Adults who have at least a $50k+ income equivalent and typically travel at least once a year. The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2-4 percentage points. Some geographies may be weighted with fewer variables depending on local census data availability.