Weight Loss Story: Woman Loses 18kg, Shares Her 4-Step Formula, Workout Routine, And Diet Plan

Losing weight often feels overwhelming with the abundance of diets and exercise plans out there. But real-life success stories, like that of Maddy Tsey, can inspire and guide those seeking lasting change.

Maddy Tsey, who shed 18 kilograms in just 11 months, took to Instagram to share her practical and sustainable four-step approach to weight loss. Her journey, emphasizing consistency and balance, has resonated with many, proving that sustainable fitness is achievable with the right mindset and habits.

The 4-Step Weight Loss Formula

In her Instagram post, Maddy detailed her routine with actionable tips, breaking down her method into four key steps:

1. Combine Strength Training & Cardio (4-6 Times/Week)

Maddy’s routine involved pairing strength training with cardio to build muscle and boost metabolism. This combination not only burns calories effectively but also enhances overall fitness and body composition.

2. Stay Hydrated with 2-3 Liters of Water Daily

Drinking plenty of water was a cornerstone of her plan. She highlighted its benefits:

► Suppresses appetite

► Boosts energy levels

► Aids in flushing out toxins

► Supports digestion

3. Balance Eating: 80% Healthy, 20% Flexible

Maddy’s diet focused on an 80:20 rule:

► 80% of her meals comprised whole, nutrient-dense foods rich in essential vitamins and minerals.

► 20% allowed for indulgences and social meals, ensuring satisfaction without guilt.

This approach prevented burnout and made her diet sustainable.

4. Track Progress with Photos Every 10 Days

Instead of relying solely on the scale, Maddy used photos to monitor her progress. She explained how:

► Water retention

► Muscle gain

► Hormonal fluctuations

► Plateaus

All these can distort scale readings. Visual progress kept her motivated and focused.

Key Takeaway: Be Patient and Consistent

Sharing before-and-after photos, Maddy reminded her followers not to be too hard on themselves. Weight loss is a gradual process, and consistency trumps perfection. Her balanced approach to fitness and wellness demonstrates that small, sustainable changes can lead to significant transformations.

Have a look at her post here:

Maddy’s journey is not just about numbers on a scale; it’s about embracing a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. By prioritizing mental well-being, physical health, and sustainable habits, she’s inspired countless others to take control of their fitness goals.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)