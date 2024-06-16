As strong pillars of family, father and father figures provide support, stability and love. This Father's Day, show your appreciation by cooking him a special homemade breakfast as a heartfelt DIY gift. A delicious meal made with love is a personal and meaningful way to reconnect and create new cherished memories together.



Chef Kunal Kapur recommends rustling up three mouth-watering and quick recipes: wholesome Apple Honey & Oatmeal pancakes, hearty Suji Aloo Ka Sandwich, and delicious Churros with Strawberry Chocolate Sauce. So, gather your ingredients and cook these dishes in a healthy cooking oil with a good balance of MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acids) and PUFA (Polyunsaturated fatty acids), antioxidants, and vitamins, for a sumptuous breakfast.

Apple Honey & Oatmeal Pancakes

A fluffy, soft and sweet recipe that is a perfect and healthy breakfast dish for a special day

Ingredients:

• 1½ cups of Oats

• A large Apple

• 1 teaspoon of Vanilla extract

• ½ teaspoon of Cinnamon powder

• ¼ teaspoon of Nutmeg powder

• 2 teaspoons of Baking powder

• 2 nos of Eggs

• 1½ cups of Milk

• 2 teaspoons of Honey

• ¾ tablespoon of Oil

Method:

• Take a mixer grinder and blend together oats, apple, vanilla extract, cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder and baking powder to form the batter for the Apple Honey & Oatmeal Pancakes. Add in 2 eggs and pour 1½ cups of milk into the mixer. Whisk it by adding 2 teaspoons of honey and ¾ tablespoon of Oil to ensure a smooth and consistent batter.

• Once the batter is ready, you can proceed to cook the pancakes on a hot griddle or frying pan, and serve them with accompaniments like Honey, sliced Apples, Blueberries, and a garnish of Mint leaves for added freshness. Enjoy your wholesome and nutritious Apple Honey & Oatmeal Pancakes!

Suji Aloo Ka Sandwich

A no-bread sandwich that packs flavours and is easy to make

Ingredients:

For Batter

• 1 cup of Semolina (Sooji)

• ½ cup of Curd

• ¾ teaspoon of Salt (approx)

• 1 cup of Water

• 2 tablespoons of Oil

• ½ teaspoon of Asafoetida

• 1 teaspoon of Mustard seeds

• 2 teaspoons of chopped Ginger

• A sprig of Curry leaves

• Handful of chopped Coriander

• ½ teaspoon of Baking soda

• Oil – for cooking



For Stuffing

• 3 tablespoons of Oil

• 2 nos of Dry red chilli

• 1 teaspoon of Mustard seeds

• 1 teaspoon of Urad dal

• 2 teaspoons of Chana dal

• 1 teaspoon of Cumin

• 2 nos of chopped Green Chilli

• 1 teaspoon of chopped Ginger

• A sprig of Curry leaves

• 1 no of Onion (small)

• ½ teaspoon of Turmeric

• 1½ cups of boiled and mashed Potatoes

• Salt - to taste

• Handful of chopped Coriander

Method:

• Take a deep-bottomed bowl, and mix semolina, curd, and salt well. Slowly add water to make a smooth batter and set it aside. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once they splutter, add asafoetida, chopped ginger, and curry leaves and sauté them for a minute. Pour this mixture over the batter, add in chopped coriander and mix them well. Lastly, add baking soda to the batter and mix it gently. Allow it to rest for some time.

• To make the potato filling, heat oil in a pan. Add dry red chillies, mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and cumin seeds and sauté them until the urad dal turns golden brown. Then, add chopped green chillies, ginger, and curry leaves and fry them for a minute. Put in finely chopped onion and cook until translucent. Then, add turmeric powder and mix it well. Next, add the boiled and mashed potatoes, chopped coriander and salt (as per taste). Mix them well, turn off the heat and let it cool completely.

• Take a griddle and heat it over medium heat. Grease it with oil. Pour a ladleful of the batter, and spread it in a circular motion to form an even and thick circle. Allow it to cook for a minute. Then place a portion of the potato stuffing in the center of the semolina pancake. Cover the stuffing by pouring a ladleful of the semolina batter over it. Cook both sides until they turn golden brown and crispy. Repeat the process with the remaining batter and stuffing. Serve them hot with your favourite chutney.

Churros with Strawberry Chocolate Sauce

A delicious treat that offers an interesting texture and blends two popular flavours.

Ingredients:

For the Churros Dough

• 1 cup or 250 ml of Water

• 1 tablespoon of Sugar

• 3¾ tablespoons of Oil

• 1 cup of All-purpose flour

• 3 nos of Eggs

• 1 teaspoon of Vanilla extract

• ½ teaspoon of Cinnamon Powder

• Oil – for frying

For Cinnamon Sugar

• 1 tablespoon of Cinnamon Powder

• 4 tablespoons of fine grain Sugar

For Strawberry Chocolate Sauce

• 5 nos or 125 gm of Strawberry

• 1½ tablespoons of Sugar

• 1 cup of Milk

• 1 teaspoon of Vanilla Flavouring

• 10 gms or 1 tablespoon of Cornstarch

• 2 tablespoons of chopped White Chocolate

• 2 drops of Pink Food Colour

• Handful of Chocolate Sprinkles

Method:

• To make churros, take a saucepan and over a medium heat, bring water, sugar and oil to a boil. Reduce the heat and add all-purpose flour. Stir the mixture vigorously for nearly 2 minutes to form a smooth dough. Allow the dough to cool by removing the saucepan from the heat.

• Once the dough has cooled slightly, add in vanilla extract and crack open an egg to add to the mixture. Mix only an egg at a time, combining it thoroughly in the mixture. Repeat the process with the remaining two eggs. Then add in the cinnamon powder.

• Take a piping bag with a star nozzle and fill it with the dough. Heat oil in a deep pan until it reaches 350°F (180°C) and then pipe 4-5 inches of dough stripes into the hot oil. Use kitchen scissors to cut the dough off the piping bag. Fry the churros for about 2-3 mins per side, till they turn golden brown and crispy.

• Once fried, transfer them onto paper towels to remove the excess oil. Take a shallow bowl, and combine fine-grain sugar and cinnamon powder evenly. Take the warm churros and roll them in the dry mixture to evenly coat them. To make the Strawberry chocolate sauce, wash the strawberries and chop them into small pieces.

• Blend the chopped strawberries with sugar in a food processor until smooth. Take a saucepan, and combine milk, vanilla flavouring and cornstarch. Keep stirring until the cornstarch dissolves fully while cooking the mixture over medium heat for 5 mins.

• Allow the mixture to thicken and then add chopped white chocolate to it. Keep stirring until all the chocolate melts completely and turn the mixture smooth and creamy. Allow the chocolate sauce to cool slightly and then pour the strawberry puree. Add 2 drops of pink food colour if desired, to enhance the colour and mix them all well. Now, warm and crispy churros are ready to be served with the delicious strawberry chocolate sauce.

So, this Father’s Day, show your dad how much he means to you by preparing these delicious breakfast recipe options with the right ingredients. Gather in the kitchen, cook up a storm, and make this day truly special for the incredible man who has always been there for you.



