Woman Drops 63 Kgs: From Struggling To Walk To Running Marathons, Check Her Weight Loss Journey Here

Losing weight is more than just a physical transformation; it’s a journey of rediscovery, resilience, and self-belief. For Niki Chawla, this journey began with a moment of reckoning during a modest hike, and it ultimately led to a 63-kilogram weight loss, a healthier lifestyle, and a new lease on life.

A Life-Changing Realization

In 2021, Niki Chawla attempted a simple 4km hike but had to stop midway due to severe leg cramps. That moment marked a turning point as she realized the toll her unhealthy lifestyle had taken on her body. Determined to change, Niki embarked on a journey to reclaim her health—not with drastic measures but with sustainable habits like walking and mindful eating.

The Early Struggles

At the beginning of her journey, walking even a kilometer was a struggle. Shin splints and physical discomfort often brought her to tears. However, Niki didn’t let these setbacks stop her. She celebrated small victories, like completing short walks, and used these moments to fuel her determination.

Lockdown: A Blessing in Disguise

The COVID-19 lockdown gave Niki the time and space to prioritize her health. Walking became her daily therapy, and she began to see both physical and mental improvements. Initially prone to emotional eating, she gradually shifted her mindset, finding healthier ways to cope with stress.

Building Sustainable Habits

Niki’s approach to weight loss was refreshingly practical. Instead of following fad diets or extreme workouts, she focused on balanced, homemade meals and portion control. Sundays became her meal-prepping ritual, ensuring consistency throughout the week.

Walking, which had once seemed impossible, became a cornerstone of her routine. She progressed from short 200-meter walks to completing 10 kilometers daily within six months. Strength training and learning about calorie management added further structure to her fitness regimen.

Overcoming Challenges

By 2022, Niki faced the fear of regaining weight. Initially, she tried skipping meals and relying on protein bars, which left her fatigued. Realizing the importance of proper nutrition, she returned to her balanced meal plans and saw her energy and motivation return.

Achievements Worth Celebrating

In 2023, Niki’s passion for walking inspired her to start a hiking club. The group became a supportive community for fitness enthusiasts to explore nature and motivate one another. Monthly hikes brought joy, accountability, and a sense of purpose.

By 2024, Niki had tracked over 1000 kilometers of walking and completed up to 30 kilometers in one stretch. Her dedication earned her a spot in the prestigious Chicago Marathon 2025, a dream she once thought unattainable.

Lessons from the Journey

Looking back, Niki believes walking was her most therapeutic tool. She encourages others to start small—even ten minutes a day—and gradually build from there. For her, fitness is no longer about achieving a certain size but about feeling strong, confident, and capable.

Niki also reflects on overcoming childhood bullying and body image struggles. Despite the teasing, she never let others define her worth. Today, she stands as a testament to the power of persistence and positivity.

Inspiring Others

Niki’s story is a powerful reminder that fitness is about progress, not perfection. It’s about finding joy in the journey, no matter how slow, and celebrating every victory. For anyone at the starting line of their fitness journey, her message is clear: start small, stay consistent, and believe in yourself.