One intriguing aspect is the association between music and exercise, with certain days and genres standing out. Spotify conducted a survey that delves into data to unravel the workout listening trends in India, highlighting preferred days, popular genres, and streamed songs associated with fitness activities.a popular music streaming platform, offers valuable insights into music preferences and trends among its users.

Listening Trends and Preferred Workout Days

The data analysis covers the period from September 2022 to 2023 showcases intriguing patterns. Contrary to conventional "Monday motivation" beliefs, Wednesdays and Fridays emerge as the prime days for workout music streams in India. During these days, especially between 7 am - 8 am and 6 pm - 8 pm, the platform records the highest volume of music streams for fitness-related activities.

Gen Z's Influence on Workout Music

The driving force behind this surge in workout music streams is primarily Generation Z (18-24-year-olds). Gen Z members constitute a significant portion, contributing to over half of all workout music streams in India, demonstrating their strong affinity for combining music with their fitness routines.

Diverse Workout Playlist Preferences

The data reveals that Indian listeners seek diverse music playlists to accompany their workouts. These playlists cater to various workout types, including gym sessions, running, cardio exercises, cycling, brisk walking, strength training, yoga sessions, and even sports like football.

Regional and International Playlist Preferences

Language plays a crucial role in shaping workout playlist preferences. Indian listeners display a penchant for workout playlists in local languages, as evidenced by popular playlists such as Kollywood Workout, Telugu Workout, Haryanvi Workout, Marathi Workout, and Workout Bhangra. Additionally, international artists like Imagine Dragons and Eminem find a place in the workout playlist preferences, reflecting a blend of global and local musical influences.

Motivational Workout Songs and Artists

The survey sheds light on the most streamed workout songs and associated artists. Motivational lyrics are a key factor, driving preferences for songs like ‘Zinda,’ ‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh,’ ‘Unstoppable,’ ‘Brothers Anthem,’ ‘Sultan,’ and ‘Believer.’ Top artists linked to workout music include Anirudh Ravichander, Sukhwinder Singh, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sidhu Moose Wala, Imagine Dragons, and Eminem, illustrating a diverse array of musical inspirations for fitness enthusiasts.

This study underscores the integral relationship between music and exercise, revealing intriguing trends in workout playlist preferences among Indian Spotify users. The insights gleaned from this analysis provide valuable information for music creators, fitness enthusiasts, and platform developers, facilitating a better understanding of the symbiotic interplay between music and physical activity in the digital age.