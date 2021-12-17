Live: Nirmala Sitharaman to chair consultations with stakeholders ahead of Union Budget 2022-23

From meeting BJP MPs from UP over breakfast today to inaugurating All India Mayors' Conference, it's a packed day ahead for Prime Minister Modi. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Conference is being organised by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a "Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao" (make government, get rights) rally in Lucknow today. The rally is being jointly organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nishad Party.

In other developments, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders from diverse sectors in two sessions in New Delhi today in connection with the upcoming General Budget 2022-23.

