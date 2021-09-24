Live: Her feat has inspired the entire world, says PM Modi after meeting US Vice President Kamala Harris

24 September 2021, 07:39 AM
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind is going to virtually confer the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for the year 2019-20 on Friday. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik will also attend the event. Read more here
24 September 2021, 07:20 AM
Washington: Prime Minister Modi also met Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and called Japan India's one of most valued partners. "I had an excellent meeting with PM Suga on a variety of subjects that would further boost cooperation between our nations," PM Modi said.
He added that a strong India-Japan friendship 'augurs well' for the entire planet.
Japan is one of India’s most valued partners. I had an excellent meeting with PM @sugawitter on a variety of subjects that would further boost cooperation between our nations. A strong India-Japan friendship augurs well for the entire planet. pic.twitter.com/5N9ibqWDzy
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021
24 September 2021, 07:18 AM
Washington: Prime Minister Modi also met his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison and expressed that it is always 'wonderful to interact with his good friend'. "We had wide-ranging deliberations on strengthening cooperation in the fields of commerce, trade, energy and more," PM Modi said.
It is always wonderful to interact with my good friend, PM @ScottMorrisonMP. We had wide-ranging deliberations on strengthening cooperation in the fields of commerce, trade, energy and more. pic.twitter.com/rRkNxNc8Nr
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021
24 September 2021, 07:16 AM
Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House. PM Modi informed that the two leaders talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship. "Her feat has inspired the entire world," the Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.
Glad to have met @VP @KamalaHarris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages. pic.twitter.com/46SvKo2Oxv
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021