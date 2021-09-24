Live: Her feat has inspired the entire world, says PM Modi after meeting US Vice President Kamala Harris

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 23, 2021) met US Vice President Kamala Harris and expressed that her feat has inspired the entire world. The Prime Minister said that he talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship. The two leaders also discussed the COVID-19 situation in India and the US, including ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts.

Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday. PM Modi's three-day US trip, which saw him meeting his Australian and Japanese counterparts, will also see him attending the first-ever in-person Quad summit on Friday evening.

While the meeting with US President Joe Biden is scheduled to begin around 8.30 PM (IST), the Quad summit will start around 11.30 PM (IST).

Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister had also met a group of five top American corporate leaders on a one-on-one basis, during which, he discussed a range of diverse sectors ranging from drones to 5G, semiconductor and solar.

