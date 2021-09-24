हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: Her feat has inspired the entire world, says PM Modi after meeting US Vice President Kamala Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 24, 2021 - 07:39
Comments |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 23, 2021) met US Vice President Kamala Harris and expressed that her feat has inspired the entire world. The Prime Minister said that he talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship. The two leaders also discussed the COVID-19 situation in India and the US, including ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts. 

Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday. PM Modi's three-day US trip, which saw him meeting his Australian and Japanese counterparts, will also see him attending the first-ever in-person Quad summit on Friday evening.

While the meeting with US President Joe Biden is scheduled to begin around 8.30 PM (IST), the Quad summit will start around 11.30 PM (IST).

Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister had also met a group of five top American corporate leaders on a one-on-one basis, during which, he discussed a range of diverse sectors ranging from drones to 5G, semiconductor and solar. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for lightning-fast news updates: 

24 September 2021, 07:39 AM

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind is going to virtually confer the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for the year 2019-20 on Friday. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik will also attend the event. Read more here

 

24 September 2021, 07:20 AM

Washington: Prime Minister Modi also met Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and called Japan India's one of most valued partners. "I had an excellent meeting with PM Suga on a variety of subjects that would further boost cooperation between our nations," PM Modi said.

He added that a strong India-Japan friendship 'augurs well' for the entire planet.

24 September 2021, 07:18 AM

Washington: Prime Minister Modi also met his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison and expressed that it is always 'wonderful to interact with his good friend'. "We had wide-ranging deliberations on strengthening cooperation in the fields of commerce, trade, energy and more," PM Modi said.

24 September 2021, 07:16 AM

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House. PM Modi informed that the two leaders talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship. "Her feat has inspired the entire world," the Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.

Must Watch

PT9M24S

DNA: Test drive of Tesla's driverless car in US