LIVE: UP Board Class 10th and 12th result 2021 to be announced today

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the much-awaited UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2021 today (July 31, 2021). The UP Board High school and Inter result 2021 are likely to be released around 3:30 PM and will be announced at UPMSP's official websites at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Over 56 lakh students had registered themselves for the UP board examinations this year. A total of 29,94,312 students had registered for the UP board class 10 exams, which includes 29,74,487 institutional examinees and 19,825 private examinees.

More than 26.10 lakh students have enrolled themselves for the UP board class 12 examination. It includes 25,17,658 institutional examinees and 92,658 private examinees.

