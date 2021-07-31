हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: UP Board Class 10th and 12th result 2021 to be announced today

Over 56 lakh students have registered themselves for the UP board class 10th and class 12th examinations this year. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 31, 2021 - 10:57
File Photo

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the much-awaited UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2021 today (July 31, 2021). The UP Board High school and Inter result 2021 are likely to be released around 3:30 PM and will be announced at UPMSP's official websites at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Over 56 lakh students had registered themselves for the UP board examinations this year. A total of 29,94,312 students had registered for the UP board class 10 exams, which includes 29,74,487 institutional examinees and 19,825 private examinees. 

More than 26.10 lakh students have enrolled themselves for the UP board class 12 examination. It includes 25,17,658 institutional examinees and 92,658 private examinees. 

Stay tuned with Zee News live blog for all the updates on UP Board Class 10th and 12th results:

31 July 2021, 10:57 AM

To calculate the results of class 12 students studying in the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11's annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 will be considered.

For class 10th, 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 will be considered.

31 July 2021, 09:37 AM

Earlier in 2020, more than 30.24 lakh students had registered for the UP Board High School Examination, of which, 23,09,802 has passed the exam. In UP Board Intermediate Examination 2020, over 25,86,300 students had registered and 18.54 lakh had cleared the examination.

31 July 2021, 09:36 AM

Here's how to check UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results 2021 at upresults.nic.in:

  • Once declared, candidates can visit the official website at upresults.nic.in.
     
  • Click on "UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination  - 2021 Results" or "UP Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2021 Results".
     
  • Enter your roll number and school code.
     
  • Click on 'submit' and view your scorecard.
     

31 July 2021, 09:33 AM

UP Board students can also view their results at http://results.gov.in.

31 July 2021, 09:21 AM

31 July 2021, 09:21 AM

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the much-awaited UP Board Class 10th and 12th results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

31 July 2021, 09:17 AM

The UP Board Class 10th and 12th result 2021 is going to be announced today around 3 PM. Over 56 lakh students have registered themselves for the UP board class 10th and class 12th examinations this year. 

 

