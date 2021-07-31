LIVE: UP Board Class 10th and 12th result 2021 to be announced today

31 July 2021, 10:57 AM
To calculate the results of class 12 students studying in the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11's annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 will be considered.
For class 10th, 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 will be considered.
यूपी बोर्ड हेतु फार्मूला-इण्टर लिखित परीक्षा का परीक्षाफल-हाईस्कूल के 50%,कक्षा 11 के वार्षिक/अद्धवार्षिक परीक्षा के 40% ,कक्षा 12 के प्री-बोर्ड के 10% अंक जोड़कर ,हाईस्कूल लिखित परीक्षा का परीक्षाफल - कक्षा 9 के 50%,कक्षा10 के प्री-बोर्ड 50% के अंक जोड़कर निर्धारित किया जाएगा।
Earlier in 2020, more than 30.24 lakh students had registered for the UP Board High School Examination, of which, 23,09,802 has passed the exam. In UP Board Intermediate Examination 2020, over 25,86,300 students had registered and 18.54 lakh had cleared the examination.
Here's how to check UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results 2021 at upresults.nic.in:
- Once declared, candidates can visit the official website at upresults.nic.in.
- Click on "UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2021 Results" or "UP Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2021 Results".
- Enter your roll number and school code.
- Click on 'submit' and view your scorecard.
UP Board students can also view their results at http://results.gov.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the much-awaited UP Board Class 10th and 12th results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
The UP Board Class 10th and 12th result 2021 is going to be announced today around 3 PM. Over 56 lakh students have registered themselves for the UP board class 10th and class 12th examinations this year.