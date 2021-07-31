AHSEC announces Assam HS Result 2021, know how to download at resultsassam.nic.in

New Delhi: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the results of Higher Secondary examination today (July 31, 2021) at 9 am. The students who appeared in AHSEC Class 12 exam can check the results on the official website of state board- ahsec.nic.in.

The students will also be able to check their scores via SMS. To check AHSEC Class 12 exam results via SMS students need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263. Additionally, the candidates can also download their results through state board’s official app- ‘Upolobdha’.

Here’s how to check Assam Board HS 12th results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Board- ahsec.nic

Step 2: Click on the ‘AHSEC Class 12 result’ link on the home page

Step 3: Entre your details including your roll number/registration number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Here are the websites to check Assam Board Class 12 Result 2021:

ahsec.nic.in result 2021 HS

school.careers360.com

resultsassam.nic.in 2021 HS

eduassam.com

assamresults.in

iresults.net

Assamonline.in

The students need to note that the Assam Board Class 12 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, following which the state board decided to prepare the results on the basis of evaluation criteria. As per the criteria, 50 percent twould be from ‘best of 3’ from HSLC and 40 percent from internal evaluation in non-practical subjects of Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

