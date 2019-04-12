close

Election Commission

69.43 per cent voting in phase 1: Election Commission

New Delhi: A voter turnout of 69.43 per cent was recorded in phase one of Lok Sabha elections held Thursday, the Election Commission said Friday night.

A total of 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union territories had gone for polls in the first phase.

Over 14.20 crore people were eligible to vote to decide the fate of 1,279 candidates in the 91 constituencies.

According to data made available by the EC, out of the total voters, 69.43 per cent turned up at polling stations to exercise their democratic right.

The turnout figure is likely to go up as some polling parties were yet to return.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the overall turnout was recorded at 66.44 per cent across all the nine phases.

Voting for 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th phase of the elections will take place on April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, respectively.

The counting of votes to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha will take place on May 23.

