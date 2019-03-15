Ahmedabad East is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat. All constituencies in the state will vote in the third phase on April 23.

Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency covers seven assembly segments - Dahegam, Gandhinagar Dakshin, Vatva, Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar and Bapunagar. This constituency was created in 2008.

In the Lok Sabha election here a year later, BJP's Harin Pathak defeated Congress' Dipakbhai Babaria with considerable ease. His margin of win was a little over 86,000 while the voter turnout was 42.35 per cent. NCP and BSP were some of the other parties that contested but failed to make a mark.

In 2014, BJP chose actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal to lead the party's charge here. And it was a demolition charge indeed with Rawal securing 633,582 votes to defeat Congress' Himmatsingh Patel by a massive margin of over three lakh votes. The voter turnout was significantly higher as well when compared to 2009 - at 61.59 per cent.

The Ahmedabad East constituency has over 16 lakh electors.