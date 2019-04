Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ahmedabad East is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat. All constituencies in the state will vote in the third phase on April 23. The results would be declared on May 23.

Gitaben Patel of Indian National Congress, Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai of Bharatiya Janata Party and Vaghela Ganeshbhai Narsinhbhai of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.

Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency covers seven assembly segments - Dahegam, Gandhinagar Dakshin, Vatva, Nikol, Naroda, Thakkarbapa Nagar and Bapunagar. This constituency was created in 2008.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.

Gujarat Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Gitaben Patel Indian National Congress 2 Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Vaghela Ganeshbhai Narsinhbhai Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Kadri Mohammad Sabir Ambedkar National Congress 5 Chauhan Narendrasinh Makhatulsinh Yuva Jan Jagriti Party 6 Thakur Jitendrasinh Surendrasinh Loktantrik Rashrtavadi Party 7 Bhatt Sunilkumar Narendrabhai Right to Recall Party 8 Manoj Premchand Gupta Sarvodaya Bharat Party 9 Mishra Arjun Ramshankar Jan Sangharsh Virat Party 10 Mundra Anilkumar Lok Gathbandhan Party 11 Rajesh Maurya Prajatantra Aadhar Party 12 Virat Pradip Shah Jan Satya Path Party 13 Vekariya Rushi Bharatbhai (Patel) Hindusthan Nirman Dal 14 Samirbhai Rajeshkumar Upadhyay Manvadhikar National Party 15 Dr. Hitesh Mahendrabhai Nirbhay Bharteey Party 16 Atulbhai Nanubhai Kathiriya Independent 17 Chauhan Kiritbhai Independent 18 Jayswal Nareshkumar Babulal (Raju Mataji) Independent 19 Devda Dasharath Misarilal Independent 20 Pareshkumar Nanubhai Mulani Independent 21 Bharvad Saileshkumar Kalidas Independent 22 Mahesh Prabhudas Ahuja Independent 23 Mishra Rajkumar Malekchand Independent 24 Minaxiben Rakeshkumar Solanki Independent 25 Sharma Brijesh Kumar Ujagarlal Independent 26 Sheikh Salmabanu Mohammad Salim Independent

Also read: Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency

In 2014, BJP chose actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal to lead the party's charge here. It was a demolition charge indeed with Rawal securing 633,582 votes to defeat Congress' Himmatsingh Patel by a massive margin of over three lakh votes.