Lok Sabha election 2019

Alathur Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Alathur Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala. 

File Photo

Alathur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Kerala  and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23. This constituency was formed after delimitation in 2008.

Dr. Jayan C Kuthanur of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dr. PK Biju of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Ramya Haridas of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Alathur Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Kerala will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Alathur Lok Sabha Constituency of Kerala.

Kerala Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 DR.JAYAN.C.KUTHANUR Bahujan Samaj Party
2 DR. P.K.BIJU Communist Party of India (Marxist)
3 RAMYA HARIDAS Indian National Congress
4 T.V.BABU Bharath Dharma Jana Sena
5 KRISHNANKUTTY KUNISSERY Independent
6 ADV.PRETHEEP KUMAR.P.K. Independent

Also read: Alathur Lok Sabha Constituency

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, PK Biju of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – won by getting a margin of just over 37 thousand votes. He had defeated KA Sheeba of the Indian National Congress. Biju had secured 411808 votes while Sheeba got 374496 votes.

