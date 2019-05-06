Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Punjab and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Sodhi Vikram Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party, Narinder Singh Shergill of Aam Aadmi Party, Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra of Shiromani Akali Dal and Manish Tewari of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Punjab are being held in single phase on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Sodhi Vikram Singh Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Narinder Singh Shergill Aam Aadmi Party 3 Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra Shiromani Akali Dal 4 Manish Tewari Indian National Congress 5 Raghunath Singh Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6 Ashwani Kumar Hindustan Shakti Sena 7 Dr. Sukhdeep Kaur Janral Samaj Party 8 Surinder Kaur Mangat Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 9 Harmesh Sharma Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 10 Kawaljeet Singh Hind Congress Party 11 Kulwinder Kaur Ambedkarite Party of India 12 Gurbinder Singh Sonu Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 13 Jodh Singh Thandi Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 14 Faqir Chand Shivsena 15 Bir Devinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) 16 Bargava Reddy D Pyramid Party of India 17 Avtar Singh Independent 18 Ashish Garg Independent 19 Sunaina Independent 20 Kirpal Kaur Independent 21 Charan Dass Independent 22 Jagneet Singh Balsuan Independent 23 Dr. Paramjeet Singh Ranu Independent 24 Manmohan Singh Independent 25 Rakesh Kumar Independent 26 Vikram Singh John Independent

Anandpur Sahib Constituency came into existence following delimitation in 2008. It covers nine assembly segments – Garhshankar Assembly Constituency, Banga, Nawan Shahr, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar, Chamkaur Sahib, Kharar and S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prem Singh Chandumajra of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – won by getting a margin of over 23 thousand votes. He had defeated Ambika Soni of the Indian National Congress (INC). Chandumajra had secured 347394 votes while Soni got 323697 votes.