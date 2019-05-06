Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Punjab and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.
Sodhi Vikram Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party, Narinder Singh Shergill of Aam Aadmi Party, Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra of Shiromani Akali Dal and Manish Tewari of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.
Voting for Lok Sabha election in Punjab are being held in single phase on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|Sodhi Vikram Singh
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Narinder Singh Shergill
|Aam Aadmi Party
|3
|Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|4
|Manish Tewari
|Indian National Congress
|5
|Raghunath Singh
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|6
|Ashwani Kumar
|Hindustan Shakti Sena
|7
|Dr. Sukhdeep Kaur
|Janral Samaj Party
|8
|Surinder Kaur Mangat
|Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular)
|9
|Harmesh Sharma
|Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party
|10
|Kawaljeet Singh
|Hind Congress Party
|11
|Kulwinder Kaur
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|12
|Gurbinder Singh Sonu
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|13
|Jodh Singh Thandi
|Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal
|14
|Faqir Chand
|Shivsena
|15
|Bir Devinder Singh
|Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali)
|16
|Bargava Reddy D
|Pyramid Party of India
|17
|Avtar Singh
|Independent
|18
|Ashish Garg
|Independent
|19
|Sunaina
|Independent
|20
|Kirpal Kaur
|Independent
|21
|Charan Dass
|Independent
|22
|Jagneet Singh Balsuan
|Independent
|23
|Dr. Paramjeet Singh Ranu
|Independent
|24
|Manmohan Singh
|Independent
|25
|Rakesh Kumar
|Independent
|26
|Vikram Singh John
|Independent
Anandpur Sahib Constituency came into existence following delimitation in 2008. It covers nine assembly segments – Garhshankar Assembly Constituency, Banga, Nawan Shahr, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar, Chamkaur Sahib, Kharar and S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali).
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prem Singh Chandumajra of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – won by getting a margin of over 23 thousand votes. He had defeated Ambika Soni of the Indian National Congress (INC). Chandumajra had secured 347394 votes while Soni got 323697 votes.