Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Punjab and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Sodhi Vikram Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party, Narinder Singh Shergill of Aam Aadmi Party, Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra of Shiromani Akali Dal and Manish Tewari of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Punjab are being held in single phase on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Punjab Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 Sodhi Vikram Singh Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Narinder Singh Shergill Aam Aadmi Party
3 Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra Shiromani Akali Dal
4 Manish Tewari Indian National Congress
5 Raghunath Singh Communist Party of India (Marxist)
6 Ashwani Kumar Hindustan Shakti Sena
7 Dr. Sukhdeep Kaur Janral Samaj Party
8 Surinder Kaur Mangat Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular)
9 Harmesh Sharma Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party
10 Kawaljeet Singh Hind Congress Party
11 Kulwinder Kaur Ambedkarite Party of India
12 Gurbinder Singh Sonu Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
13 Jodh Singh Thandi Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal
14 Faqir Chand Shivsena
15 Bir Devinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali)
16 Bargava Reddy D Pyramid Party of India
17 Avtar Singh Independent
18 Ashish Garg Independent
19 Sunaina Independent
20 Kirpal Kaur Independent
21 Charan Dass Independent
22 Jagneet Singh Balsuan Independent
23 Dr. Paramjeet Singh Ranu Independent
24 Manmohan Singh Independent
25 Rakesh Kumar Independent
26 Vikram Singh John Independent

Also read: Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Anandpur Sahib Constituency came into existence following delimitation in 2008. It covers nine assembly segments –  Garhshankar Assembly Constituency, Banga, Nawan Shahr, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar, Chamkaur Sahib, Kharar and S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prem Singh Chandumajra of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – won by getting a margin of over 23 thousand votes. He had defeated Ambika Soni of the Indian National Congress (INC). Chandumajra had secured 347394 votes while Soni got 323697 votes.

