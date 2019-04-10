Araria Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Araria constituency covers six assembly segments – Narpatganj, Raniganj which is reserved for members of Scheduled Caste, Forbesganj, Araria, Jokhihat and Sikti.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Mohammed Taslimuddin of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – won by getting a margin of over 1.46 lakh votes. Pradeep Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Taslimuddin had secured 407978 votes while Singh got 261474 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 61.48 percent across 1422 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Vijay Kumar Mandal of the Janata Dal (United) and Abdul Rahman of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

However, after the death of Taslimuddin in 2017, Bye-elections were held. Sarfaraz Alam of the RJD defeated Pradeep Kumar Singh of BJP in the Bye-elections.

In the year 2009 Pradeep Kumar Singh of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 22 thousand votes against Lok Janshakti Party's Zakir Hussain Khan. While Singh got 282742 seats, Khan secured 260240 seats.

Other members in the fray were Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan of the INC and Dinesh Rathour who was an Independent.