Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of the state of West Bengal.

It was formed before the 1962 elections and has a total number of 1,010,000 voters.

This constituency comprises of seven assembly segments of which six lie in Dakshin Dinajpur District and one is in Uttar Dinajpur District.

Out of these segments, one is reserved for ST and one for SC categories.

All the Assembly Constituencies that fall in Balurghat parliamentary constituency are Itahar, Kushmandi (SC), Kumarganj, Balurghat Tapan (ST), Gangarampur (SC) and Harirampur.

Prior to 2009 elections, this seat was reserved for SC category.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule.

Arpita Ghosh of the AIITC is the incumbent MP from the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Arpita Ghosh got 409641 votes and defeated Bimalendu Sarkar (Bimal) of the RSP who bagged 302677 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP has fielded Dr Sukanta Majumdar from the Balurghat seat, the INC has fielded Sadik Sarkar, while TMC has renominated its sitting MP from Balurghat - Arpita Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the BSP has declared Nalin Chandra Murmu as its candidate from this seat.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AITC bagged 34 seats – gaining 15 more than 2009, while CPI (M) could win only two seats – Raiganj and Murshidabad.

Congress emerged victorious on four seats, and BJP opened their account from Asansol and Darjeeling.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.