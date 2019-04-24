Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. This constituency is in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal and is centred on Bangaon.

Alakesh Das of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Chandan Mallick of Bahujan Samaj Party, Mamata Thakur of All India Trinamool Congress, Shantanu Thakur of Bharatiya Janata Party and Sourav Prosad of Indian National Congress are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Bangaon Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

The Bangaon Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Kalyani, Haringhata, Bagda, Bangaon Uttar, Bangaon Dakshin, Gaighata and Swarupnagar.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bangaon Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ALAKESH DAS Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 CHANDAN MALLICK Bahujan Samaj Party 3 MAMATA THAKUR All India Trinamool Congress 4 SHANTANU THAKUR Bharatiya Janata Party 5 SOURAV PROSAD Indian National Congress 6 SAMARESH BISWAS Party for Democratic Socialism 7 SUBRATA BISWAS Bahujan Mukti Party 8 SWAPAN MONDAL SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 9 ANIMESH CHANDRA HALDER Independent 10 SWAPAN KUMAR ROY Independent

This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6. The results would be declared on May 23.

Kapil Krishna Thakur of ruling Trinamool Congress is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Kapil Krishna Thakur won the seat by getting 551,213 votes.