Baramati Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of the Maharashtra state. It was formed prior to the 1977 elections.

Kanchan Rahul Kool of Bharatiya Janata Party, Adv. Mangesh Nilkanth Vanshiv of Bahujan Samaj Party, Supriya Sule of Nationalist Congress Party and Sanjay Shinde of Bahujan Mukti Party are few prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

The Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 35) comprises of six legislative assembly segments.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Kanchan Rahul Kool Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Adv.Mangesh Nilkanth Vanshiv Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Supriya Sule Nationalist Congress Party 4 Dashrath Nana Raut Bharatiya Praja Surajya Paksha 5 Padalkar Navanath Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 6 Yuvraj Bhujbal Jan Adhikar Party 7 Savita Bhimrao Kadale Hindustan Janta Party 8 Sanjay Shinde Bahujan Mukti Party 9 Alankruta Abhijeet Awade-Bichukale Independent 10 Ulhas(Nanasaheb) Mugutrao Chormale Independent 11 Adv.Girish Madan Patil Independent 12 Deepak Shantaram Watvisave Independent 13 Dr. Balasaheb Arjun Pol Independent 14 Vijaynath Ramachandra Chandere Independent 15 Vishvanath Sitaram Gargade Independent 16 Shivaji (Nana) Rambhau Nandkhile Independent 17 Sureshdada Baburao Veer Independent 18 Hemant Baburao Kolekar Patil Independent

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results would be declared on May 23.

Supriya Sadanand Sule of NCP is the incumbent MP from this constituency.