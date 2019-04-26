The Bhind Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

This seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes.

According to the Delimitation Commission of India, the legislative assembly segments in this parliamentary constituency were reorganised in 2008 to replace the assembly constituencies of Ron and Seondha with the assembly segments of Bhander and Sewda.

Out of these segments, while Sewda, Bhander and Datia cover the entire district of Datia, the remaining five assembly segments are spread across the Bhind district.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Bhind parliamentary constituency are -Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad (SC), Sewda, Bhander (SC) and Datia.

The election in this constituency will be held in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls on May 12. In total, the polling in the sixth phase will be held in 9 constituencies spread across seven states on May 12.

In Madhya Pradesh, the polling will be held in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa on May 12.

Dr Bhagirath Prasad of BJP was elected as the Member of Lok Sabha from this seat in the 2014 polls.

Prasad secured 404,474 votes to defeat Imarti Devi of the INC.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has fielded Smt Sandhya Rai while the INC has nominated Dewasish Jararia from the Bhind (SC) seat.

Madhya Pradesh had 40 Lok Sabha constituencies before the separation of Chhattisgarh in 2000. At present, there are 29 Lok Sabha constituencies including Gwalior, Guna, Chhindwara, Vidisha and Indore.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.