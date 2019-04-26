close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Bhind Lok Sabha constituency

Dr Bhagirath Prasad of BJP was elected as the Member of Lok Sabha from this seat in the 2014 polls.

Bhind Lok Sabha constituency

The Bhind Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

This seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes.

According to the Delimitation Commission of India, the legislative assembly segments in this parliamentary constituency were reorganised in 2008 to replace the assembly constituencies of Ron and Seondha with the assembly segments of Bhander and Sewda.

Live TV

Out of these segments, while Sewda, Bhander and Datia cover the entire district of Datia, the remaining five assembly segments are spread across the Bhind district.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Bhind parliamentary constituency are -Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad (SC), Sewda, Bhander (SC) and Datia.

The election in this constituency will be held in the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls on May 12. In total, the polling in the sixth phase will be held in 9 constituencies spread across seven states on May 12.

In Madhya Pradesh, the polling will be held in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa on May 12.

Dr Bhagirath Prasad of BJP was elected as the Member of Lok Sabha from this seat in the 2014 polls.

Prasad secured 404,474 votes to defeat Imarti Devi of the INC.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP has fielded Smt Sandhya Rai while the INC has nominated Dewasish Jararia from the Bhind (SC) seat.

Madhya Pradesh had 40 Lok Sabha constituencies before the separation of Chhattisgarh in 2000. At present, there are 29 Lok Sabha constituencies including Gwalior, Guna, Chhindwara, Vidisha and Indore.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencyBhind Lok Sabha constituencyBhind
Next
Story

Congress game plan not to stop BJP, but come to power in UP in 2022: Akhilesh Yadav

Must Watch

PT3M9S

PM Modi: Prime Minister position is not for enjoyment