Bihar NDA announces Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates, BJP repeats most sitting MPs, Ravi Shankar Prasad gets Patna Sahib

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday declared candidates for all the 40 constituencies of Bihar for Lok Sabha election 2019 in Patna. Some of the big names from the NDA camp contesting the Lok Sabha election in Bihar are Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib as the sitting BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has rebelled and is all set to join the Congress and fight from the same seat.

BJP has also given tickets to most of its sitting MPs including Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Ram Kripal Yadav (Patliputra), Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Saran) and Raj Kumar Singh (Arrah).

Giriraj Singh, who won from Nawada in 2014 Lok Sabha election, has been shifted to Begusarai although he had expressed his desire to contest from his old seat. But in the seat-sharing agreement, Nawada constituency went to Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party.

The JDU, which was not with the NDA in the last general election, has repeated its sitting MPs - Santosh Kumar Kushwaha from Purnia and Kaushalendra Kumar from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar home turf Nalanda.

The Lok Janshakti Party once again resembles a family outfit with three of Ram Vilas Paswan's relatives contesting the elections. While Paswan, who has won the Lok Sabha elections nine times, deciding to hang his boots from electoral politics, his two younger brothers and his son are in the fray.

As per the seat-sharing agreement between NDA constituents in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal United are contesting in 17 constituencies each while the Lok Janshakti Party has got six.



Here is the full list of Bihar NDA candidates for Lok Sabha election 2019:

BJP

Patliputra - Ram Kirpal Yadav, sitting MP

Patna Sahib - Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister

Arrah - Raj Kumar Singh (RK Singh), sitting MP

Purvi Champaran - Radha Mohan Singh, sitting MP and Union Agriculture Minister

Paschim Champaran - Sanjay Jaiswal, sitting MP

Sheohar - Rama Devi, sitting MP

Madhubani - Ashok Kumar Yadav, son of sitting MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav

Darbhanga - Gopalji Thakur. Sitting BJP MP Kirti Jha Azad rebelled and joined Congress

Muzaffarpur - Ajay Nishad, sitting MP

Maharajganj - Janardan Singh Sigriwal, sitting MP

Saran - Rajiv Pratap Rudy, sitting MP

Buxar - Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, sitting MP

Sasaram (SC) - Cheddi Paswan, sitting MP

Begusarai - Giriraj Singh, won from Nawada in 2014

Araria - Pradeep Singh

Aurangabad - Sushil Kumar Singh, sitting MP

Ujiyarpur - Nityanand Rai, sitting MP and BJP Bihar president

JDU

Purnia - Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, sitting MP

Madhepura - Dinesh Chandra Yadav, Bihar minister

Supaul - Dilkeshwar Kamat

Kishanganj - Mahmood Ashraf

Katihar - Dulalchand Goswami

Siwan - Kavita Singh

Balmiki Nagar - Baidyanath Mahto

Jhanjharpur - Ram Preet Mandal

Sitamarhi - Dr Barun Kumar

Gaya (SC) - Vijay Kumar Manjhi

Gopalganj (SC) - Dr Alok Suman

Munger - Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, close aide of Nitish Kumar and Bihar Water Resources Minister

Banka - Giridhari Yadav

Bhagalpur - Ajay Kumar Mandal

Nalanda - Kaushalendra Kumar, sitting MP

Karakat - Mahabali Singh

Jahanabad - Chandeshwar Prasad Chandrawanshi

LJP

Hajipur (SC) - Pashupati Kumar Paras, LJP Bihar chief and Ram Vilas Paswan's brother

Vaishali - Beena Devi, wife of JDU MLC Dinesh Kumar Singh

Samastipur (SC) - Ram Chandra Paswan, Ram Vilas Paswan's brother

Jamui (SC) - Chirag Paswan, Ram Vilas Paswan's son

Nawada - Chandan Kumar

Khagadia - Yet to announce. Choudhary Mahboob Ali Kaiser is the sitting MP

Kaushal Yadav of JDU will contest the Nawada Assembly byelection while BJP will contest from Dehri and the name of the candidate will be announced later.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had won 22 seats and the LJP was successful in six. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP, which was a part of the NDA in 2014 but has now joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan, won in three Lok Sabha seats. The remaining nine seats were bagged by the RJD (four), JDU (two), Congress (two) and Nationalist Congress Party (one).