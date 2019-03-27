BJP leader Ram Madhav flays NC, PDP, says they are pro-Pakistan

Launching a scathing attack on the National Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav blamed the two political outfits of fanning pro-Pakistan sentiments in the Kashmir valley. Madhav accused the two regional parties of being cut off from the sentiments of the people and not working for the development of the state.

"While the people of the state want to exercise their electoral rights and are demanding development, but these parties (NC and PDP) are raising pro-Pakistan slogans. They have announced that they will remove the ban on separatist organisations and set their leaders free. This will not be allowed and efforts to check the activities of the separatists will continue," said Madhav in Srinagar.

He also appealed to the Kashmir valley voters to come out in large numbers during the Lok Sabha election and exercise their franchise while keeping in mind the who are development oriented and who are in favour of separatists.

The BJP has demanded that the Election Commission of India should conduct the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election at the earliest, he added.

Claiming that the Narendra Modi government has worked for the development of the state and also taken a strong stand against terrorism, Madhav pointed out that while the NC and PDP are contesting Lok Sabha election, they had boycotted the local bodies elections held just a few months back alleging that there was a move to scrap Article 35 A of the Constitution.