BJP releases campaign song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released the campaign song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 election.

Sung by artists Sarla Shinde, Antara Shinde, Shailendra Nisargandh and Abhijit Shinde, the song highlights the leadership of PM Modi in the last five years. It seeks to underline PM Modi's stand against corruption and strong policies against threats to national security.

The song, recorded at 'ALAAP' Recording Studio, also hails PM Modi for his inclusive governance model - Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas - and a number of other achievements.

PM Modi is expected to lead BJP campaign ahead of election which starts from April 11. While he would contest from Varanasi once again, PM Modi will spearhead BJP's campaign across the country as he looks at winning another term in office.

In the runup to the election, PM Modi and other BJP leaders have tried to reach out to voters in a number of ways. Most of them have added 'Chowkidar' to their Twitter handle names as well which is part of the party's outreach plan. The song for PM Modi's campaign is another step in the same direction.