Case registered against Jaya Prada for her comments on Azam Khan, Mayawati

Rampur: A case has been registered against Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada under section 171-G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for making personal statements against SP leader Azam Khan and BSP chief Mayawati, violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The case has been registered against the BJP leader for allegedly saying, "Considering the comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati you must think that his X-ray-like eyes will also stare at you."

The case was registered on April 20 based on the comments made by Jaya Prada during an election rally on April 18