Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency: Rivals look to invade TDP's formidable fortress

Chittoor is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Located in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, this constituency has been an absolute fortress for TDP since the mid-1990s. The party has not lost a single Lok Sabha election from here since 1996 - winning six times since. Naramalli Sivaprasad has led the TDP charge here for TDP in the last two Lok Sabha elections and is credited to have managed a win in 2009 even when Congress performed well elsewhere. In 2014, he defeated YSRCP's G Samanyakiran while Congress' B Rajagopal was confined to a humiliating third place.

It was nothing short of a dramatic downfall for Congress in 2014, especially because the party was a force to reckon with here till the 1980s.

This year, YSRCP and even Congress are betting big to dismantle and dislodge TDP from its fortress. Political analysts feel that YSRCP has its best chance to secure a win here and if it does indeed happen, it would come as a massive blow for TDP.