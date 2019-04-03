Congress looted nation through scams, BJP gave people schemes: Avinash Rai Khanna

Jammu: Seeking a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Avinash Rai Khanna on Monday said the country had witnessed scams under the Congress rule, while the BJP had flooded it with welfare schemes.

Campaigning for Union minister Jitendra Singh, the BJP candidate from the Udhampur-Doda seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Khanna asked the people to compare the Congress era of multi-crore-rupee scams with the current BJP rule that brought multi-sectorial schemes.

Addressing a large gathering of village heads, presidents and members of the municipalities of Kathua district, the BJP national vice-president and Jammu and Kashmir in-charge said, "India faced scams under the Congress rule, while the BJP has flooded the country with welfare schemes."

Khanna believes that, prior to the formation of the BJP government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UPA-I and UPA-II had created "history" in scams.

"The BJP formed its government at the Centre in 2014 and in the last five years, a large number of welfare schemes for all sections of the society like the Mudra Bank Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ayushman Bharat scheme, Ujjwala, Sukanya etc. Have been launched and crores of people across the country have availed them," he added.

BJP state general secretary Narinder Singh, claimed that the Modi wave had rendered the Congress issueless and its leaders were unable to face the public.

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Rajiv Jasrotia said that Singh would win with a huge margin, as his five-year term had been splendid with a record number of development projects brought for the first time.