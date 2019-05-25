Congress Working Committee to meet on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi likely to resign

After being reduced to two-digit figures in the Lok Sabha for the second time, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Saturday (May 25) to analyse the 2019 election results and take stock of the situation. According to sources, party chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation during the meet.

CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, has asked top party leaders to reach the Congress headquarters at 11 am on Saturday. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, former Madhya Pradesh CM Motilal Vora, Asha Kumari, and many more top party members are likely to attend the meet.

In 2014, the Congress won just 44 seats, its lowest score in the history of Indian elections. In 2019 Lok Sabha Election, the party marginally improved its tally to reach 52.

The CWC is likely to analyse the party's poor performance in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, where it recently formed the state government.

Taking onus of the defeat in Lok Sabha Election, state Congress presidents in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha have offered to resign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, winning 303 out of 542 seats, becoming the first non-Congress party to cross the 300-seat mark in the lower house of Parliament. The party surpassed its 2014 performance when it won 282 seats.

The newly-elected BJP lawmakers will convene at Parliament's Central Hall for a two-day meet on Sunday, where discussion on the next cabinet will be held.