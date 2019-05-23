Lok Sabha election result 2019: Counting of votes in Goa and four union territories today

The results of Lok Sabha elections 2019 in six constituencies of Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu combined will be declared today. The counting of votes to find out the winners will begin at 8 am.

The political fate of 50 candidates who are in the fray from this one state and four union territories is likely to be known by Thursday evening.

Following the Supreme Court’s instructions to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips tally will also be taken into account while counting the votes this time around. The tallying of votes will take place only after the last round of the counting and this is likely to delay the results by at least five hours.

As far as polling is concerned, the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa went to poll in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in the third phase - on April 23. While North Goa recorded a total of 76.86 percent voter turnout, South Goa registered 73.19 percent voter turnout in 2019.

The voting for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands took place in the first phase of voting on April 11 with at least 73 per cent of the electorate exercising their franchise.

In Dadar and Nagar Haveli, the voting for the single Lok Sabha constituency took place on April 23. The union territory recorded 79.59 percent voter turnout this year.

Lakshadweep went to poll in the first phase on April 11 and the union territory recorded a high voter turnout of 84.96 per cent.

The voting for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Daman and Diu, the second smallest union territory of India, was held in the third phase on April 23. A total voter turnout of 71.83 per cent was recorded in 2019 in comparison to 77.84 per cent voter turnout in 2014 general elections.

Key candidates

For two Lok Sabha seats in Goa, the prominent faces are Congress' Girish Raya Chodankar and Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shripad Yesso Naik and Narendra Sawaikar and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dattatraya Padgaonkar and Elvis Gomes.

Congress' Tokiya Prabhubhai, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Dongarkar Ishwarbhai Gopjibhai, BJP's Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai , Bahujan Mukti Party's Janathiya Pravinbhai Ladakbhai and Shivsena's Patel Ankita Amrutbhai are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Congress' Ketan Dahyabhai Patel , BJP's Lalubhai Babubhai Patel, BSP's Sakil Latif Khan are few prominent candidates contesting from Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Constituency.