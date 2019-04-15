close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency of Odisha: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Cuttack Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

Cuttack Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of Orissa.

Panchanan Kanungo of Indian National Congress, Prakash Mishra of Bharatiya Janata Party, Pramod Kumar Mallick of Bahujan Samaj Party and Bhartruhari Mahtab of Biju Janata Dal are a few noted candidates for general election 2019 from the Cuttack Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 14. It has nine assembly segments. 

Odisha Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 PANCHANAN KANUNGO Indian National Congress
2 PRAKASH MISHRA Bharatiya Janata Party
3 PRAMOD KUMAR MALLICK Bahujan Samaj Party
4 BHARTRUHARI MAHTAB Biju Janata Dal
5 AKSHAYA KUMAR KAR Krupaa Party
6 BISWAJIT GOSWAMI Kalinga Sena
7 RAJAKISHORE MALLIK SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
8 SOMIYA RANJAN DAS Bharat Prabhat Party
9 ASHOK PRADHAN Independent
10 BRUNDABAN DAS AZAD Independent
11 SANJAYA KUMAR SAHOO Independent

Also read: Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results will be declared on May 23.

Bhartruhari Mahtab of BJD is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mahtab bagged 526085 votes and defeated Aparajita Mohanty of the INC.

