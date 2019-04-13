Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency

Cuttack Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of Orissa.

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 14. It has nine assembly segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Cuttack parliamentary constituency are Baramba, Banki Athagarh, Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar (SC) and Khandapada.

It used to be the capital of the state until Bhubaneswar replaced it in 1948.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Bhartruhari Mahtab of BJD is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mahtab bagged 526085 votes and defeated Aparajita Mohanty of the INC.

Cuttak is a stronghold of the BJD. Mahtab had won this seat continuously for five times since 1998.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has fielded former CRPF DG Prakash Mishra.

The main electoral contest here is between the ruling BJD and the BJP, though INC and other regional parties and several independent are also contesting from this seat.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha elections, Odisha is also going for assembly polls.

The voting for the Odisha assembly will take place in four phases along with the Lok Sabha elections.