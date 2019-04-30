close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Dhanbad Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Dhanbad Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Dhanbad Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Jharkhand and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Kirti Azad of Indian National Congress, Pashupati Nath Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party, Madhvi Singh of All India Trinamool Congress, Meghnath Rawani of Bahujan Samaj Party and Meraj Khan of Samajwadi Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Dhanbad Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand. 

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand are being held in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting will be held on May 23.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KIRTI AZAD Indian National Congress
2 PASHUPATI NATH SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party
3 MADHVI SINGH All India Trinamool Congress
4 MEGHNATH RAWANI Bahujan Samaj Party
5 DEEPAK KUMAR DAS Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
6 MANTOSH KUMAR MANDAL Amra Bangalee
7 MIHIR CHANDRA MAHATO Ambedkarite Party of India
8 MERAJ KHAN Samajwadi Party
9 RAM LAL MAHTO SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
10 SUDHIR KUMAR MAHATO Bahujan Mukti Party
11 HEERA LAL SHANKHVAR All India Forward Bloc
12 UMESH PASWAN Independent
13 PREM PRAKASH PASWAN Independent
14 BAMAPADA BAURI Independent
15 RAJESH KUMAR SINGH Independent
16 LAKSHMI DEVI Independent
17 VARUN KUMAR Independent
18 SANJAY PASWAN Independent
19 K.C.SINGH RAJ Independent
20 SIDDHARTH GAUTAM Independent

Also read: Dhanbad Lok Sabha Constituency

Dhanbad constituency covers six assembly segments – Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia and Chandankiyari which is reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Pashupati Nath Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 2.92 lakh votes. He had defeated Ajay Kumar Dubey of the Indian National Congress (INC). Singh had secured 543491 votes while Dubey got 250537 votes.

