Didn't invite Digvijaya Singh for 'Hatyog': Computer Baba's response to EC

Bhopal: Self-styled godman Computer Baba on Saturday replied to Election Commission's notice for performing 'Hatyog' for Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's victory from Bhopal in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

As per sources, in his reply to the district poll officer, Computer Baba denied inviting Singh to the camp and added that the money used in organising it was collected from donations or charity.

"I don't know whether Singh and his wife were present at the spot or not as I didn't invite them. The camp was set up from the donations received," Computer Baba said.

Computer Baba, whose real name is Namdas Tyagi, had organised a three-day camp at Saifia College ground in Bhopal, where he performed 'Hatyog' for the senior Congress leader. He is a former minister in the previous BJP government.

Bhopal: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh performs 'pooja' in the presence of Computer Baba, at the venue where he is camping along with thousands of sadhus to undertake Hat Yog. pic.twitter.com/8LfhAedzaW — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019

Later, EC issued a notice to Computer Baba after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint against him alleging that he was fanning communal sentiments while campaigning for Singh.

The poll panel carried the probe on three main points - from whom did Computer Baba take the permission to perform 'Hatyog' and when was the permission granted to him; whether Singh was invited by Computer Baba and other saints and the third important point was for which party Computer Baba is campaigning for and how much money was spent on his programmes.

In Bhopal, Singh is fighting against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

Polling in Bhopal will take place in the sixth phase on May 12. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.