DMK demands Palaniswami's resignation as Tamil Nadu CM over AIADMK's election debacle

Chennai: DMK has lashed out against AIADMK over the recent result of Lok Sabha election 2019 and demanded that Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami must take moral responsibility for his party's shoddy performance.

AIADMK managed to win just one seat in the recent election while DMK managed 23 wins in the state. Holding Palaniswami responsible for AIADMK's downfall, DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran said that he must step down. "Palaniswami must take moral responsibility for the defeat of AIADMK in Lok Sabha elections. He must tender his resignation," he said.

The Chennai Central MP also accused AIADMK of having used money power to win its solitary seat. "The party (AIADMK) managed to win one seat in general elections. That win was also because of money power," said Maran.

While AIADMK appears deflated, the DMK's sails have been further powered by its performance in the Assembly bypolls which were held in Tamil Nadu along with the Lok Sabha election. The party managed to win 13 of the 22 Assembly seats which saw bypolls.

The battle between DMK and AIADMK in the recent elections was as bitter as was expected. Both parties accused each other of using money power to undermine the democratic process.