DMK releases poll manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2019

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) promised to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and introduced reservation in private sector jobs in its manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019.

“The NEET for medical admissions will be scrapped," said party chief MK Stalin while releasing the election manifesto in Chennai.

The party also promised student loan waivers, regulation of fuel and cooking gas prices and interest-free loans of up to Rs 50,000 for women starting small scale businesses.

Here are some highlights of the manifesto:

Central government offices in Tamil Nadu would function using Tamil as a co-official language

Reviving Indian economy by constituting a high-level expert committee of economists

Petrol, diesel and cooking gas rates would be regulated using an administrated pricing mechanism

Initiative to link rivers in South India

Student loan waiver

Reservation in jobs in private firms

Rs 50000 interest-free loans for women who want to start small scale businesses

Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Salem will get metro rail

Corporate companies should offer employment under Corporate social responsibility (CSR) to 50 lakh people who fall under Rs 10,000 salary

Methane, hydrocarbon, neutrino schemes in the Cauvery Delta region won't be permitted

Sethu Samudram project that has been shelved will be restarted

Measured to ensure the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts

Cable TV rates that have been increased will be brought back to previous levels

Laws to prevent human trafficking

Measures to protect firecrackers industry in TN

Vacant posts in central and state government offices will be filled

Measures to protect religious communities, and promote communal harmony

Free train passes for school and college going students

Will Make an appeal that 60% of the tax collected by central government should be shared with state government

The Election Commission had announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections. The dates for the seven phases are April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Polls will be held Tamil Nadu on April 18 in a single phase. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

The DMK is contesting 20 seats in the state, allotting the remaining 19 to its allies.