DMK's Kanimozhi wins first-ever Lok Sabha election, beats BJP candidate by 3,47,209 votes

Chennai: DMK leader Kanimozhi won her first ever Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu`s Thoothukudi constituency against state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan by a margin of 3,47,209 votes.

Kanimozhi got 5,61,666 votes from the constituency. DMK has won nine seats and leading in 14 out of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu to emerge as the leading party in the state.

At the national level, BJP whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank has won 152 seats and is leading on 147 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha till the last reports came in.

