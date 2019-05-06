Dumka Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Dumka Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Jharkhand and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 19.

Arjun Pujhar of All India Trinamool Congress, Shibu Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Sunil Soren of Bharatiya Janata Party, Senapati Murmu of Communist Party of India and Stephan Besra of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Dumka Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand are being held in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Dumka Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 ARJUN PUJHAR All India Trinamool Congress 2 SHIBU SOREN Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 3 SUNIL SOREN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 SENAPATI MURMU Communist Party of India 5 STEPHAN BESRA Bahujan Samaj Party 6 SATISH SOREN Jharkhand People's Party 7 THAKUROON SOREN Independent 8 PROBINA MURMU Independent 9 BAGHRAI SOREN Independent 10 MOHRIL MURMU Independent 11 RAMESH TUDU Independent 12 RASKA SOREN Independent 13 RAJESH BESRA Independent 14 DR. SHRILAL KISKU Independent 15 SAMUEL TUDU Independent

Dumka constituency covers six assembly segments – Sikaripara, Nala, Jamtara, Sarath, Dumka and Jama. Of these Sikaripara, Dumka and Jama are reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Shibu Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) – won by getting a margin of over 39 thousand votes. He had defeated Sunil Soren of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Shibu Soren had secured 335815 votes while Sunil Soren got 296785 votes.