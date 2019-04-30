close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

East Delhi is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting in East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Arvinder Singh Lovely of Indian National Congress, Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party, Gautam Gambhir of Bharatiya Janata Party and Sanjay Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party are some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha 2019 election from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Live TV

After the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, East Delhi parliamentary constituency was divided into ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ARVINDER SINGH LOVELY Indian National Congress
2 ATISHI Aam Aadmi Party
3 GAUTAM GAMBHIR Bharatiya Janata Party
4 SANJAY KUMAR Bahujan Samaj Party
5 AJAY CHAUDHARY Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
6 ANUPAM TRIPATHI Bhartiya Kisan Party
7 AMANULLAH AHMED Bhartiya Insan Party
8 DR. KRISHAN SINGH CHAUHAN Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
9 DEEPTI NADELLA Pyramid Party of India
10 D. DURGA PRASAD Challengers Party
11 NEERU MONGIA Prism
12 MUKESH JADLY Uttarakhand Pragatisheel Party
13 MOHAN LAL SHARMA Satya Bahumat Party
14 MANJEET SINGH Rashtra Nirman Party
15 MANJU CHHIBBER Republican Party of India (A)
16 SATISH KUMAR PRAJAPATI Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party
17 SURENDER GUPTA National Apni Party
18 HAFIZ BURHANUDDIN The National Road Map Party of India
19 HITESH KUMAR Jai Prakash Janata Dal
20 ASHOK SURANA Independent
21 MANOJ KUMAR GUPTA Independent
22 RAVI KUMAR Independent
23 RAHIMUDDIN SHAH Independent
24 RAJ KUMAR DHINGIYA Independent
25 SHIV KUMAR Independent
26 HARBALWINDER SINGH Independent

Also read: East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Maheish Girri had won the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,90,463 votes.

Maheish Girri had bagged 5,72,202 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Rajmohan Gandhi who bagged the second spot with 3,81,739 votes. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was pushed to the third spot with 2,03,240 votes.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019East DelhiDelhi Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

Indore Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT11M51S

Top 5 agendas of the day, 2nd May, 2019