East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

East Delhi is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting in East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.
Arvinder Singh Lovely of Indian National Congress, Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party, Gautam Gambhir of Bharatiya Janata Party and Sanjay Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party are some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha 2019 election from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.
After the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, East Delhi parliamentary constituency was divided into ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ARVINDER SINGH LOVELY
|Indian National Congress
|2
|ATISHI
|Aam Aadmi Party
|3
|GAUTAM GAMBHIR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|SANJAY KUMAR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|AJAY CHAUDHARY
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|6
|ANUPAM TRIPATHI
|Bhartiya Kisan Party
|7
|AMANULLAH AHMED
|Bhartiya Insan Party
|8
|DR. KRISHAN SINGH CHAUHAN
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|9
|DEEPTI NADELLA
|Pyramid Party of India
|10
|D. DURGA PRASAD
|Challengers Party
|11
|NEERU MONGIA
|Prism
|12
|MUKESH JADLY
|Uttarakhand Pragatisheel Party
|13
|MOHAN LAL SHARMA
|Satya Bahumat Party
|14
|MANJEET SINGH
|Rashtra Nirman Party
|15
|MANJU CHHIBBER
|Republican Party of India (A)
|16
|SATISH KUMAR PRAJAPATI
|Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party
|17
|SURENDER GUPTA
|National Apni Party
|18
|HAFIZ BURHANUDDIN
|The National Road Map Party of India
|19
|HITESH KUMAR
|Jai Prakash Janata Dal
|20
|ASHOK SURANA
|Independent
|21
|MANOJ KUMAR GUPTA
|Independent
|22
|RAVI KUMAR
|Independent
|23
|RAHIMUDDIN SHAH
|Independent
|24
|RAJ KUMAR DHINGIYA
|Independent
|25
|SHIV KUMAR
|Independent
|26
|HARBALWINDER SINGH
|Independent
In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Maheish Girri had won the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,90,463 votes.
Maheish Girri had bagged 5,72,202 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Rajmohan Gandhi who bagged the second spot with 3,81,739 votes. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was pushed to the third spot with 2,03,240 votes.