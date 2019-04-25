East Delhi is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Delhi is being held in a single phase. Voting in East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

After the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, East Delhi parliamentary constituency was divided into ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Maheish Girri had won the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,90,463 votes. Maheish Girri had bagged 5,72,202 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Rajmohan Gandhi who bagged the second spot with 3,81,739 votes. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was pushed to the third spot with 2,03,240 votes.

In the 2009 election, Sandeep Dikshit had won the seat for the Congress for the second time in a row bagging 5,18,001 votes defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Chetan Chauhan who secured 2,76,948 votes.

In the 2014 election in East Delhi, 72.69 per cent or 11,96,731 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 23 contestants who were in the fray, 20 had lost their deposits.

Live TV

For the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir against Atishi Marlena of Aam Aadmi Party and Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress.

Jai Ram Lal from Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party, Satish Kumar Prajapati from Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party and Manju Chhibber from Republican Party of India are among the several other candidates in the fray for the seat.

