close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

EC gives clean chit to Sadhvi Pragya for alleged violation of 72-hour campaign ban

Congress had alleged that Thakur continued electioneering during the 72-hour EC ban, visiting temples and campaigning to large crowds.

EC gives clean chit to Sadhvi Pragya for alleged violation of 72-hour campaign ban

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday gave a clean chit to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bhopal, over allegations of violating the 72-hour campaign ban imposed by the poll panel.

Live TV

Congress had alleged that Thakur continued electioneering during the 72-hour-ban, visiting temples and campaigning to large crowds. The party further claimed that Thakur shared pamphlets about her struggles.

The District Election Officer had sent a notice, seeking a response to allegations of campaigning during the three-day period. In her reply, Thakur denied all charges and said she was unaware who shared the pamphlets on her.

The EC had barred Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, from campaigning for 72 hours for her remarks on former ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Babri mosque demolition. She had said Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her "curse" because he "tortured" her when he probed the case as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). She also said that she was "proud" of her participation in the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya in 1992. 

The panel "strongly condemned" her remarks and warned her "not to repeat the misconduct in future". The ban came in to effect on May 2, Thursday.

Thakur on Sunday, May 5, resumed campaigning for ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Bhopal will vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12. Pragya is pitted against Congress leader Digvijay Singh. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Sadhvi Pragya Singh ThakurEC
Next
Story

Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar; Ram Vilas Paswan, says BJP not returning to power

Must Watch

PT2M31S

'Crosses all limits' says Sushma Swaraj over Mamata Banerjee's outburst on PM Modi