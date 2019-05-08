EC gives clean chit to Sadhvi Pragya for alleged violation of 72-hour campaign ban

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday gave a clean chit to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bhopal, over allegations of violating the 72-hour campaign ban imposed by the poll panel.

Live TV

Congress had alleged that Thakur continued electioneering during the 72-hour-ban, visiting temples and campaigning to large crowds. The party further claimed that Thakur shared pamphlets about her struggles.

The District Election Officer had sent a notice, seeking a response to allegations of campaigning during the three-day period. In her reply, Thakur denied all charges and said she was unaware who shared the pamphlets on her.

The EC had barred Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, from campaigning for 72 hours for her remarks on former ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Babri mosque demolition. She had said Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her "curse" because he "tortured" her when he probed the case as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). She also said that she was "proud" of her participation in the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya in 1992.

The panel "strongly condemned" her remarks and warned her "not to repeat the misconduct in future". The ban came in to effect on May 2, Thursday.

Thakur on Sunday, May 5, resumed campaigning for ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Bhopal will vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12. Pragya is pitted against Congress leader Digvijay Singh.