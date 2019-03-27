EC takes grim view of PM Modi's photo on rail tickets, Air India boarding pass

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday asked Ministry of Railways and the Civil Aviation Ministry to explain why tickets and Air India boarding pass still have photos of PM Modi despite the Model Code of Conduct being in effect.

Ministry of Railways and the Civil Aviation Ministry have been asked to submit their replies within three days regarding why PM Modi's photos continue to be on railway tickets and Air India boarding pass. As per the Model Code of Conduct, photos of political leaders, their names, party symbols cannot be advertised at the cost of public exchequer. Their names, photos and names of political parties, as well as their achievements, cannot be put up on government buildings and other such properties once the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect from March 10 when the dates for voting in Lok Sabha 2019 election were announced. It comes into effect to primarily ensure that no party or political leader is able to get an unfair advantage before elections in states or the country as a whole.

While recent times have seen aspersions being cast on the fairness of the Election Commission by several opposition parties, the Election Commission has maintained that its integrity and independence remains intact.