Election Commission orders re-poll at 5 polling stations in Andhra Pradesh and two in Kerala

Lok Sabha election 2019

Re-polling will be held in the two constituencies on May 19, the poll panel said.

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday declared polling held on April 11 at five polling stations in Andhra Pradesh and ordered a re-poll on May 19.

In its order, the apex poll panel said that the polling held on April 11 at five polling stations of the Chandragiri Assembly constituency and the Chittoor Parliamentary constituency of Andhra Pradesh have been declared void. 

Re-polling will be held in the two constituencies on May 19, the poll panel said.

 

In a related development, the poll panel ordered re-poll in three booths in Kasargode and one in Kannur Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala on May 19.

The order was passed by Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer, Teeka Ram Meena, on Thursday following complaints of bogus voting  

This is the first time in Kerala that a re-poll has been ordered on account of bogus voting.

Voting at three polling booths - Number 19, 69 and 70 - in Kaliassery that comes under the Kasargode Lok Sabha constituency, and booth number 166 at Taliparambu in the Kannur constituency will start at 7 AM and end at 6 PM. 

The candidates have been allowed time to campaign till Friday evening.

On April 27 TV channels in the state started airing visuals of three women and a man casting votes on more than one occasion at different booths in Kaliassery. 

On this, Meena asked the returning officer concerned to submit a report, which found the incident to be true. Soon more reports came in. Meena found that the report of bogus voting in Taliparambu was also true.

Meena than asked the police to register cases against 13 people, found guilty of bogus voting in these polling booths. Those found guilty include workers of the CPI-M and the Indian Union Muslim League.

Welcoming the decision as the first step towards the cleansing of the democratic process, Kasargode Congress candidate Rajmohan Unnithan said, "It will go a long way in eliminating bogus voting, which is rampant in Kasargode."

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Election CommissionKeralaAndhra PradshRepolling
