‘Every single exit poll can’t be wrong,’ says Omar Abdullah after surveys predict NDA victory

With several opposition leaders rubbishing the exit polls that predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and majority for the NDA, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah believes not every survey could go wrong.

“Every single exit poll can’t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd,” he tweeted.

Every single exit poll can’t be wrong! Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media & wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 19, 2019

In another tweet, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister shared, “If your exit poll doesn’t have a (helicopter emoji) flying around the studio you’ve already lost the battle for the viewers attention.”

If your exit poll doesn’t have a flying around the studio you’ve already lost the battle for the viewers attention. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 19, 2019

Data released by most exit polls on Sunday evening predicts NDA roaring back into power. Zee Maha Exit Poll crunched the numbers from various exit polls to conclude that the NDA could cruise its way to wins 303 seats while UPA would halt at 117. Others are likely to finish with a combined tally of 122. Even the most conservative of numbers hint at BJP managing to be at touching distance of the majority mark and Congress lagging far behind.

Among the specific exit polls which predicted NDA to cross the 300-seat mark were News24-Chanakya (350), AAJTAK/India Today-Axis (339 to 365), News18-IPSOS (336), Times Now-VMR (306), Republic-Jan ki Baat (315) and India TV-CNX (300). These exit polls largely predicted the UPA to be limited to between 100 and 130. Even possible support from the likes of SP-BSP in Uttar Pradesh won't be of much use in such a scenario.

The final counting of votes is slated for Thursday, May 23.