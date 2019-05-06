Faridkot Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Faridkot Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Punjab and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Prof. Sadhu Singh of Aam Aadmi Party, Gulzar Singh Ranike of Shiromani Akali Dal, Dr. Daljit Singh Chauhan of Nationalist Congress Party and Mohammad Sadique of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Faridkot Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Punjab are being held in single phase on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Faridkot Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Prof. Sadhu Singh Aam Aadmi Party 2 Gulzar Singh Ranike Shiromani Akali Dal 3 Dr. Daljit Singh Chauhan Nationalist Congress Party 4 Mohammad Sadique Indian National Congress 5 Om Parkash Bhartiya Janraj Party 6 Ajay Kumar Indian Democratic Republican Front 7 Amandeep Kaur Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 8 Dr. Swarn Singh Apna Samaj Party 9 Sukhdev Singh Hindustan Shakti Sena 10 Chanan Singh Wattu Bahujan Mukti Party 11 Parminder Singh Bharat Prabhat Party 12 Master Baldev Singh Punjab Ekta Party 13 Bhola Singh Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 14 Rajinder Kaur Safri Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 15 Veerpal Kaur Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 16 Jaswinder Singh Independent 17 Jagmeet Singh Independent 18 Darshan Singh Independent 19 Nanak Singh Chauhan Independent 20 Badal Singh Independent

Faridkot covers nine assembly segments – Nihal Singhwala, Bhagha Purana, Moga, Dharamkot, Giddarbaha, Faridkot, Kotkapura, Jaito and Rampura Phul.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prof. Sadhu Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – won by getting a margin of over 1.72 lakh votes. He had defeated Paramjit Kaur Gulshan of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Singh had secured 450751 votes while Gulshan got 278235 votes.